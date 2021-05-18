Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Trump says House and Senate ‘should not approve Democrat trap of Jan. 6 Commission’

Former President Donald J. Trump said Tuesday that members of the U.S. House and Senate ‘should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission,” Your Content has learned.

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!

