Voters in Delaware County outraged after polling place ‘runs out of Republican ballots’ as election nears end

Republicans in Delaware County are stunned after being told they aren’t able to vote due to the shortage of Republican ballots, Your Content has learned.

According to multiple sources, the Republican ballot outages appear to have hit Springfield, Concord, Media, Thornberry, Haverford and Ridley Townships.

The shortage started just before 7 p.m., according to the Delaware County Republican Party.

“With polls still open for another hour, polling places in Thornbury, Media, Concord and Springfield have run out of Republican ballots (but not Democratic ballots).” a Facebook post by the Delco GOP reads.

“Some have been waiting hours for additional ballots that never arrived. Meanwhile precincts in Haverford, Ridley Park and others are on the verge of running out. With polls still open for another hour, countless local elections and the statewide ballots questions will be impacted.

“This is completely unacceptable and all Delaware County residents should demand that our County Council and those running our county election bureau are held accountable for disenfranchising Republican voters either intentionally or through ineptitude.”

