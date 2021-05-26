Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera breaks silence, testifies in Spanish during court

The man on trial for the 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts testified for the first time in an Iowa courtroom on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera answered questions through a translator from his defense attorney Jennifer Frese in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa.

If convicted, Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rivera is facing one count of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, Fox News reported.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.