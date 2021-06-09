Two Delta pilots become ‘industry laughing stock’ after crashing jetliners in ‘low-speed’ runway accident

Two Delta planes made contact with each other on the Hartsfield-Jackson tarmac late Tuesday night causing delays for passengers on both flights, Your Content has learned.

Delta officials tell Channel 2 Action News the incident happened around 10 p.m. involving one plane heading to Pensacola and the other to Los Angeles. They said the incident was a “low-speed, minor contact” next to each jet’s respective departure gates.

Pensacola, while the Los Angeles flight had about 200 passengers, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. No customers or crew members were injured, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Our maintenance teams will address the condition of the aircraft and there are no ensuing difficulties to our schedules or operations today,” Durrant said.