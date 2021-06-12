Authorities zero in on two suspects behind Texas mass shooting

Thirteen people were hurt in a shooting on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin—and Your Content has learned federal agents have now zeroed in on two suspects in the shooting.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, a man shot into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several to the hospital. Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the 911 calls started at 1:24 a.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Sixth St.

KVUE and Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski were first to break the news.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.