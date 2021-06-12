Party busses in Camden and Chicago caught fire Friday night, sending partygoers fleeing

Partygoers in two states were in utter shock Friday night as their party busses caught fire amid the unrelated celebrations, Your Content has learned.

A party bus with 20 passengers on it caught fire Friday near downtown on an exit ramp, WindCityEvents reported.

Chicago fire said that all of the passengers are safe after flames appeared during a 50th birthday party.

It caught fire on the Ohio Street exit ramp from the inbound Kennedy. The exit ramp is now closed as CFD cleans up the scene.

What’s more, police and fire crews in Gloucester Township responded to reports of a party bus fire just before midnight Friday.

Arriving officers said the bus was ‘well involved.’

It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

The incident in Camden is developing now. Check back with Your Content for updates as they unfold.