Detectives probe accident-turned-homicide in St. Petersburg, teens ID’d as fleeing car

Traffic homicide detectives need anyone who saw a crash around 2:30 p.m. Father’s Day on 34th St. S near 30th Ave S to give them a call, a Facebook post penned by St. Petersburg Police Department reads.
Mary E. Rohan died after she tried to turn her 2012 Toyota from 30th Ave S onto 34th St S, and into the path of a 2012 Infinity going westbound on 34th St S, which was full of teenagers.
All of the teens in the Infinity ran after the crash, but police have identified them.
Anyone who saw the crash or what happened afterwards, is encouraged to call SPPD at 728-893-7780.
Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD + tip to TIP411.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Report# 2021-023059
PREVIOUSLY POSTED
Traffic Alert!
34th St. S between 26th Ave S and 30th Ave S will be closed for a few hours while traffic homicide detectives investigate a fatal crash there.
Please use alternate routes and avoid the area.
