Sunday, June 20, 2021
Detectives probe accident-turned-homicide in St. Petersburg, teens ID’d as fleeing car
By Your Content Staff
U.S.
Traffic homicide detectives need anyone who saw a crash around 2:30 p.m. Father’s Day on 34th St. S near 30th Ave S to give them a call, a Facebook post penned by St. Petersburg Police Department reads.

Mary E. Rohan died after she tried to turn her 2012 Toyota from 30th Ave S onto 34th St S, and into the path of a 2012 Infinity going westbound on 34th St S, which was full of teenagers.

All of the teens in the Infinity ran after the crash, but police have identified them.

📸: St. Petersburg Police Department

Anyone who saw the crash or what happened afterwards, is encouraged to call SPPD at 728-893-7780.

Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD + tip to TIP411.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Report# 2021-023059

PREVIOUSLY POSTED

Traffic Alert!

34th St. S between 26th Ave S and 30th Ave S will be closed for a few hours while traffic homicide detectives investigate a fatal crash there.

Please use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Report# 2021-023059

