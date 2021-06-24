Authorities in Florida scour rubbish to find 55 unaccounted for residents after building collapses

A large condo building along the beachfront in Surfside, Fla., partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least one person, injuring at least 10 and prompting a mass search-and-rescue response as dozens remain unaccounted for.

More than 80 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene in the city just north of Miami Beach at 1:30 a.m., joining first responders from multiple other agencies, assistant fire chief Ray Jadallah said in a news conference. Champlain Towers South, a 12-story building that was built in 1981, has more than 130 units. Jadallah said the northeast corridor of the building collapsed affecting 55 units.