Thursday, June 24, 2021
‘Drake and Josh’ star Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment charges

By Your Content Staff
COURTS
Former Nickelodeon television actor Jared Drake Bell pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Your Content has learned.

Cuyahoga County Court dockets show Bell retracted his former plea of not guilty and entered the guilty plea via Zoom video conferencing on Wednesday.

Bell played “Drake” on Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh” TV series. He also goes by Drake Campana.

As Your Content reported on Jun. 4, Jared Drake Bell is facing serious legal trouble in Ohio. The Drake & Josh star, who played Drake on the hit Nickelodeon show, has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell, 34, appeared in Cuyahoga County Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. The actor posted a $2,500 bond and was released — after smirking in his mugshot. Bell was ordered not to have contact with his alleged victim and he agreed. 

Bell, whose full legal name is Jared Drake Bell, was indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, News 5 Cleveland, a local ABC affiliate, reported.

