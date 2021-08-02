Wuhan to undergo COVID-19 round TWO as Chinese native tests positive, mandated testing underway

The Chinese city of Wuhan is slated to test ‘all residents’ after the first COVID-19 cases in over a year started surfacing, Your Content is learning.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
- Advertisement -
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.
The Chinese city of Wuhan is slated to test ‘all residents’ after the first COVID-19 cases in over a year started surfacing, Your Content is learning.
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.