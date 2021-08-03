Pentagon Police Officer killed in line of duty, police escort to Medical Examiner underway: suspect at-large

A Pentagon Police Officer was murdered in the midst of a shooting Tuesday, Your Content has tragically learned.
According to law enforcement sources … gunfire erupted shortly after 11 a.m., prompting the Pentagon to undergo lockdown.
At 11:24 a.m., at-least one officer was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound.
From there—a second victim was flown to Virginia Hospital Center. Police say one person died on the scene.
The suspect is reportedly at large.
Developing now… Details to follow.