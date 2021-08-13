Friday, August 13, 2021
Friday, August 13, 2021
More

    Los Angeles District Attorney announced arrest of SIX people for election fraud
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Compton City Councilmember Isaac Galvan and five others were charged today for obtaining fraudulent votes in a June runoff that ultimately was decided by one vote, Your Content has learned.

    “Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation. We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair,” District Attorney Gascón said. “The people of Los Angeles County expect and deserve a government that is free of political corruption at every level.”

    Galvan (dob 2/14/87), Jace Dawson (dob 3/30/87), Kimberly Chaouch (dob 11/20/72), Toni Morris (dob 3/10/87), Barry Reed (dob 8/21/59) and Reginald Streeter (dob 7/16/70) were charged in case BA497713 with conspiracy to commit election fraud. Galvan also faces one count of attempted bribery with intent to influence an election.

    Galvan and Dawson are scheduled to be arraigned today in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The remaining defendants will be arraigned at a later date.

    - Advertisement -

    According to the criminal complaint, Galvan and Dawson, a former candidate for the Compton City Council, worked together to secure votes to ensure Galvan would retain his District 2 seat.

    Chaouch, Morris, Reed and Streeter were allegedly registered to vote at Dawson’s address in Compton, even though they didn’t live there. All four are charged with voting illegally in the election.

    Galvan won the election over challenger, Andre Spicer, 855 to 854. Galvan also is accused of trying to bribe a registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night.

    The case remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County Register-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

    - Advertisement -
    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.