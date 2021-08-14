Taliban conquer Afghanistan’s last standing and largest city: New York Times

Fighting began in earnest inside the last major city standing in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, and the battle could very well define the fate of the country as the Taliban near the verge of a complete military takeover, Your Content has learned.

The Taliban siege on Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh Province and one of the last three major cities under government control, comes just a day after two key cities in southern and western Afghanistan were lost to the Taliban.

Just before 1 p.m. ET Saturday, the Times reported Taliban terrorists zeroed in on Afghanistan’s largest and last standing city.

“During the fighting, the western entrance of the city fell to the Taliban 30 minutes ago, but we are resisting,” said Hajji Khan, a pro-government militia commander in the city’s west.

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, the United States Embassy in Afghanistan was ordered overnight to destroy sensitive materials as it prepares to withdraw a significant number of diplomats and Taliban terrorists zeroed in.

__



This is a developing breaking world news story. Stay with Your Content for updates as they unfold. Refresh this page momentarily for an updated version.

Advisory for Americans in Afghanistan

The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options.

If you cannot afford to purchase an airline ticket at this time, please contact the U.S. Embassy at [email protected] for information regarding a repatriation loan.

If you are a U.S. citizen and delaying your departure while you await an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor child, please contact us immediately.

Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul.

Please review: “What the Department of State Can and Can’t Do in a Crisis.”

The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that on April 27, 2021, the Department of State ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere due to increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul.

The Travel Advisory for Afghanistan remains Level 4-Do Not Travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19. Domestic flights and ground transportation routes outside of Kabul are severely limited and subject to cancellation or closure.

U.S. citizens should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and ensure the Embassy can contact you in an emergency. In the event of a future official evacuation flight, the Embassy would notify U.S. citizens enrolled in STEP of available assistance. However, the Embassy reiterates that U.S. citizens should leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using available commercial transportation and not plan to rely on U.S. government flights.

Information about current travel restrictions world-wide can be found on the International Air Transport Association website.

Actions to Take

Consider leaving Afghanistan via the earliest available commercial transportation.

Develop a plan of action that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Understand what the Department of State Can and Can’t Do in a Crisis.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and ensure you can be located in an emergency.

to receive security updates and ensure you can be located in an emergency. If your U.S. passport expired on or before December 31, 2019, please see the U.S. Embassy’s website for information on how to renew your passport before traveling.

Assistance