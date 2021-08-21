Saturday, August 21, 2021
    Official confirms U.S. Department of State ‘has been hit by a cyber attack‘
    By Your Content Staff
    CYBER CRIME

    An official for the United States Department of State confirmed Saturday afternoon that the agency was breached by a cyber attacker.

    An official for the United States Department of State confirmed Saturday afternoon that the agency was breached by a cyber attacker, Your Content is learning.

    “The U.S. State Department has been hit by a cyber attack,” an official at the department said at 5:19 p.m. Saturday.

    Your Content was first to report officials were alerted of a potential cyber breach shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon.

    “[There is] an official reporting that the U.S. State Department has been hit by a cyber attack,” an individual with direct knowledge of the situation told Your Content.

    This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

