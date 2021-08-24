Wednesday, August 25, 2021
    U.S. Capitol Police fumbled response to chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, report finds
    By Associated Press
    Crime and Justice

    The report offered new details about the shortcomings by law enforcement during the Jan. 6 chaos at the Capitol.

    U.S. Capitol Police didn’t adequately respond to frantic calls for help from officers when they pressed panic buttons on their radios seeking immediate backup as scores of pro-Trump rioters beat officers with bats, poles and other weapons, an inspector general’s report found, Your Content has learned.

    The report obtained by The Associated Press offered new details about the shortcomings by law enforcement during the Jan. 6 chaos at the Capitol.

    The report found that most of the emergency activations from individual officers’ radios were never simulcast on police radio, a standard protocol designed to spread the word to other officers about emergencies and crises. The on-duty watch commander appears not to have been made aware of at least some of the system activations, the report said.

    Police officials in Washington are increasingly concerned about a rally planned for Sept. 18 on federal land next to the Capitol that organizers have said is meant to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people already charged in connection with January’s chaos at the Capitol.

