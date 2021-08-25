Los Angeles DA charges porn ‘star’ Ron Jeremy for sexually assaulting 21 girls

A perverted porn star from California was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting at-least 21 girls during his sex career, forcing them to perform lewd acts for others to watch online, Los Angeles District Attorney George Garcón told Your Content.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than two decades.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Ron Jeremy Hyatt (dob 3/12/53) pleaded not guilty today to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape. The indictment was unsealed today.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 12 for a pretrial conference in Department 107 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

A grand jury returned the indictment, case BA484349, on August 19.

Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996. The victims range in age from 15 to 51.

In October 1996, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the defendant during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley.

In October 2000, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Hyatt at a party in a nightclub. Sometime between 2002 and 2003, he also is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at a strip club in City of Industry.

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the defendant at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008. Two years later, a woman went to the defendant’s home where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

In January 2013, Hyatt is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar the defendant frequented.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.



