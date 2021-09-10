Friday, September 10, 2021
    Phil Collins says he can’t play the drums anymore citing health, ends 58 year career
    Phil Collins revealed that he is no longer able to play the drums due to health issues, Your Content has learned.

    Phil Collins uses Gretsch drums and Sabian cymbals. (Photo: Gretsch Drums)
    CNN — Phil Collins revealed that he is no longer able to play the drums due to health issues, Your Content has learned.

    The musician, who is 70, said his son, Nic Collins, will be drumming with his band “Genesis” going forward during an interview with BBC Breakfast. The group is about to get back on the road after their tour was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    As for not drumming, Collins said, “I’d love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

    Collins admitted that he’d love to be up there playing with his son, saying, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.” Instead, he will sing with the band.

    After this upcoming tour, Collins isn’t sure if he’ll be touring any longer.

    “We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” he said. “I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

    Collins had had a series of fractures over the years and in 2015 underwent back surgery which left him with nerve damage. In 2017 he fell, which resulted in him using a cane to assist with walking.

    ™ The-CNN-Wire & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

