Friday, October 8, 2021
Friday, October 8, 2021
More

    Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he hasn’t seen fugitive fiancè since ‘years’ ago
    B

    By Hong Xie & Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified
    NEWS FLASH

    Attorney for Christopher, Roberta, and Brian Laundrie said in an exclusive statement to Your Content that he hasn't seen his client in 'years.'

    Brian Laundrie's attorney says he hasn't seen fugitive fiancè since 'years' ago
    By Hong Xie & Jonathan Lee Riches
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The attorney representing Christopher, Roberta, and Brian Laundrie said in an exclusive statement to Your Content Thursday that he hasn’t seen his client in several years.

    Brian Laundrie’s parents say they last saw their 23-year-old son one day earlier than they originally told authorities, according to their attorney.

    - Advertisement -

    The fiancé of Gabby Petito was first reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17. At the time, they told police that they hadn’t seen Laundrie since he went hiking on Sept. 14.

    On Tuesday, attorney Steven Bertolino told Nik Hatziefstathiou that the parents now believe he actually left to go hiking on Sept. 13.

    “The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” Bertolino told Hatziefstathiou via text. “Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13.”

    Bertolino told Hatziefstathiou he last had contact with Brian on September 13, and when asked about the last time the two had physical contact he replied: ‘Years.’

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.