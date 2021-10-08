Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he hasn’t seen fugitive fiancè since ‘years’ ago

The attorney representing Christopher, Roberta, and Brian Laundrie said in an exclusive statement to Your Content Thursday that he hasn’t seen his client in several years.

Brian Laundrie’s parents say they last saw their 23-year-old son one day earlier than they originally told authorities, according to their attorney.

BREAKING UPDATE re #GabbyPetito: Lawyer for #BrianLaundrie and parents tells me he has NOT physically seen his fugitive client in “years” (I believe this is the first time he confirmed last known physical contact) pic.twitter.com/5HhHgzShhx — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) October 8, 2021

The fiancé of Gabby Petito was first reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17. At the time, they told police that they hadn’t seen Laundrie since he went hiking on Sept. 14.

On Tuesday, attorney Steven Bertolino told Nik Hatziefstathiou that the parents now believe he actually left to go hiking on Sept. 13.

“The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events,” Bertolino told Hatziefstathiou via text. “Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, Sept. 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, Sept. 13.”

Bertolino told Hatziefstathiou he last had contact with Brian on September 13, and when asked about the last time the two had physical contact he replied: ‘Years.’