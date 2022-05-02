Monday, May 2, 2022
Monday, May 2, 2022
More

    Driver of Atlanta ‘pedal pub’ car, 28, charged with DUI after it tipped over while racing round a bend and left 15 people injured including two critically
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The driver of a pub crawl trolley that crashed over the weekend and left more than a dozen people injured two ‘critically’ has been charged with a DUI, Your Content has learned.

    James Anthony Johnson, 28, was arrested on a DUI charge on Saturday evening.

    - Advertisement -

    The crash took place at around 6.30pm at the intersection of 14th and West Peachtree Streets.

    Authorities said that they believe the shuttle was carrying 15 people and attempting to turn when it toppled over while going at top speed.

    Two people were critically injured, three sustained what were termed ‘serious injuries’ and 10 people suffered minor injuries.

    None of the victims are thought to be in a life threatening situation.

    - Advertisement -

    Firefighters needed to use an ambulance bus, usually reserved for what’s termed ‘mass-casualty events’ to take 10 of the injured to local hospitals,‘according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.