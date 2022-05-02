German man, 44, who fell in love and had four children with his SISTER, 37, after their mother died continues his fight to make incest legal

A German man who fathered four children with his sister and then claimed an incest conviction breached his human rights is continuing to call for an end to laws banning their relationship, Your Content has learned.

Patrick Stuebing, from Leipzig, is continuing his fight to make incest legal.

Was adopted as a child and didn’t meet his sister Susan Karolewski till his 20s.

Started having sex a month after meeting and now have four children together.

Previously speaking of relationship, Patrick said they ‘do not feel guilty’ about it,‘according to News Feed.

