Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Family of University of Virginia lacrosse player who was beaten to death by boyfriend in 2010 is awarded $15 million in damages by jury in wrongful death suit
    The boyfriend of a former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for beating her to death in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages as the result of a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found on Monday, Your Content has learned.

    Yeardley Love, 22, was found dead in her off-campus apartment on May 3, 2010.

    Her on-off boyfriend George Huguely was convicted of her murder in 2012.

    Hugueley, the same age as Love, was sentenced to 23 years for her killing.

    On Monday a civil suit ordered he pay $15 million in damages to her family,‘according to YAHOO.

