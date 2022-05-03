Family of University of Virginia lacrosse player who was beaten to death by boyfriend in 2010 is awarded $15 million in damages by jury in wrongful death suit

The boyfriend of a former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for beating her to death in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages as the result of a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found on Monday, Your Content has learned.

Yeardley Love, 22, was found dead in her off-campus apartment on May 3, 2010.

- Advertisement -

Her on-off boyfriend George Huguely was convicted of her murder in 2012.

Hugueley, the same age as Love, was sentenced to 23 years for her killing.

On Monday a civil suit ordered he pay $15 million in damages to her family,‘according to YAHOO.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]