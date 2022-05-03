Pfizer profits rocket by 61% to $7.86B as revenue swells 77% due to Covid vaccine and Paxlovid pill – but stock slips as it fails to raise full-year sales forecast

COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales helped Pfizer breeze past Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations, as the drugmaker’s profit grew 61 percent, Your Content has learned.

Pfizer on Tuesday posted net income of $7.86 billion, up 61% from last year.

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 vaccine Comirnatybrought in $13 billion in sales in the quarter.

Pill treatment Paxlovid, which launched late last year, added another $1.5 billion,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]