Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Pfizer profits rocket by 61% to $7.86B as revenue swells 77% due to Covid vaccine and Paxlovid pill – but stock slips as it fails to raise full-year sales forecast
    COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales helped Pfizer breeze past Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations, as the drugmaker’s profit grew 61 percent, Your Content has learned.

    Pfizer on Tuesday posted net income of $7.86 billion, up 61% from last year.

    COVID-19 vaccine Comirnatybrought in $13 billion in sales in the quarter.

    Pill treatment Paxlovid, which launched late last year, added another $1.5 billion,‘according to The Daily Mail.

