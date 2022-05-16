Monday, May 16, 2022
    Hero pastor who hit gunman with chair before elderly churchgoers hogtied him and seized his weapons after he killed one and injured five when he opened fire at banquet in a Taiwanese church hours after Buffalo shooter killed ten
    A hero pastor at a Taiwanese church in Orange County hit a gunman over the head with a chair while his elderly congregants hogtied him and confiscated his weapons after he went on a shooting spree on Sunday afternoon, killing one and injuring five, Your Content has learned.

    Worshippers at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, southern California hog-tied a shooter after he went on a rampage there as they were celebrating the return of their pastor Billy Chang.

    The majority of residents at Laguna Woods, California, are seniors, much like the congregation.

    Police say those involved ‘showed exceptional heroism and bravery in detaining the suspect’

    Pastor Billy Chang hit the gunman over the head with a chair while the elderly churchgoers hogtied him.

    Gunman was said to be an Asian male in his 60s – it is not clear what, if any connection he has to the church.

    Six people were struck in total by the gunfire, one of whom suffered fatal wounds and died at the scene.

    Victims are still unidentified but were four men aged 66, 75, 82 and 92 and one woman, aged 86.

    Shooting occurred at a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of the largely Taiwanese congregation,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

