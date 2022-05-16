Hero pastor who hit gunman with chair before elderly churchgoers hogtied him and seized his weapons after he killed one and injured five when he opened fire at banquet in a Taiwanese church hours after Buffalo shooter killed ten

A hero pastor at a Taiwanese church in Orange County hit a gunman over the head with a chair while his elderly congregants hogtied him and confiscated his weapons after he went on a shooting spree on Sunday afternoon, killing one and injuring five, Your Content has learned.

The majority of residents at Laguna Woods, California, are seniors, much like the congregation.

Police say those involved ‘showed exceptional heroism and bravery in detaining the suspect’

Gunman was said to be an Asian male in his 60s – it is not clear what, if any connection he has to the church.

Six people were struck in total by the gunfire, one of whom suffered fatal wounds and died at the scene.

Victims are still unidentified but were four men aged 66, 75, 82 and 92 and one woman, aged 86.

—

