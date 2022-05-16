Maryland’s Senator Chris Van Hollen, 63, suffers minor stroke – doctors tell the Democrat there are ‘no long-term effects’ but advise him to remain under observation

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen suffered a minor stroke over the weekend and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital, Your Content has learned.

The Democrat said he was told by doctors there are no long-term effects or damage but will remain under observation at the hospital for a few days.

The senator said he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland.

A scan showing blood flow through the senator’s veins and arteries indicated he had suffered a minor stroke that tore a small vein in the back of his head.

‘I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care,’ he said,‘according to PEOPLE.

