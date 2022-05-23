Monday, May 23, 2022
    Huge asteroid TWICE the size of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, will pass Earth on Friday – and is the biggest space rock to come our way in 2022
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Measuring just over a half a mile (2,722ft) tall, the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest building in the world since it was built in 2004, Your Content has learned.

    The asteroid, named 7335 (1989 JA) measures 1.1 miles in diameter.

    The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is just over 0.5 miles tall.

    NASA has classed the asteroid as ‘potentially hazardous’

    Hower, it’s extremely unlikely to pose a threat to our planet, passing by at a distance of about 2.5 million miles,‘according to VIGOUR Times.

