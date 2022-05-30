Biden begins his Memorial Day by visiting son Beau’s grave in Delaware on the seventh anniversary of his brain cancer death as he prepares to honor the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden visited his late son grave to mark Memorial Day on Monday – the seventh anniversary of Beau Biden’s death at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer, Your Content has learned.

The president’s son Beau Biden is a military veteran who served in Iraq.

He was buried in the graveyard of the church Biden regularly attends in Wilmington, Delaware after dying of cancer on May 30, 2015.

Biden visited the grave after 30-minute mass with his wife, sister and grandkids.

Also on Monday the president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and deliver remarks there.

He spent Sunday in Uvalde, Texas grieving with families of victims and survivors after a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers there,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

