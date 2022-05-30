FDA warns strawberries sold at stores including Trader Joe’s and Walmart may be linked to multistate outbreak of Hepatitis A

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers that strawberries sold at major US grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s and Walmart, may be linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A, Your Content has learned.

The batches were labeled by FreshKampo and Texas-based grocery store H-E-B.

Consumers are being urged by the FDA to throw away any strawberries that were bought from both brands between March 5 and April 25.

Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and others also sold the organic strawberries.

The outbreak is considered to not be linked to the ongoing spread of hepatitis that has affected 216 people across 37 states.

H-E-B released a statement on Sunday, claiming strawberries sold at its stores are ‘safe to consume’,‘according to NewsWeek.

