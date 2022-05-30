Jealous husband, 27, admits BEHEADING his wife, 23, and riding on motorcycle with her head stuffed in a sack after flying into a rage when he accused her of seeing other men

A jealous husband has admitted beheading his wife then riding away on a motorcycle with her head stuffed in a sack, Your Content has learned.

Phuong Ratha decapitated wife Ly Srey Nouch in Cambodia.

He stuffed her head in a bag and dumped it in a nearby wasteland.

He was arrested the following day after a manhunt and confessed to the killing,‘according to The SUN.

