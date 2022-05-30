One woman died, a man is missing and 11 others including 8 children are hospitalized after boat overturns in Colorado’s Lake Pueblo during the Memorial Day weekend

One person is dead, another is missing and 11 people have been hospitalized after a boat overturned in Colorado’s Lake Pueblo on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials say a total of 13 people were on a large flat boat near the north picnic area of the lake just before 8 p.m.

They believe that high winds forced the boat to overturn and jolted everyone on board into the water.

They reported recovering one body, a woman. A child was flown to a local hospital while nine others were also hospitalized.

Authorities say that the search is still on for one man who remains missing from the incident.

They believe it could be a long search and that it will be difficult, as they have to search for the missing man through about 80-90 feet of water,‘according to USNews.

