Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 30, 2022
More

    One woman died, a man is missing and 11 others including 8 children are hospitalized after boat overturns in Colorado’s Lake Pueblo during the Memorial Day weekend
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    One person is dead, another is missing and 11 people have been hospitalized after a boat overturned in Colorado’s Lake Pueblo on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

    Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials say a total of 13 people were on a large flat boat near the north picnic area of the lake just before 8 p.m.

    - Advertisement -

    They believe that high winds forced the boat to overturn and jolted everyone on board into the water.

    They reported recovering one body, a woman. A child was flown to a local hospital while nine others were also hospitalized.

    Authorities say that the search is still on for one man who remains missing from the incident.

    They believe it could be a long search and that it will be difficult, as they have to search for the missing man through about 80-90 feet of water,‘according to USNews.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.