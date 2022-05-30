Monday, May 30, 2022
Monday, May 30, 2022
More

    Skeletons of over 40 people including some who died of SYPHILIS are unearthed on the site of a 500-year-old Spanish hospital in Lima – which may also contain the mummified bodies of the last Inca kings
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of 42 humans in a cemetery next to a Peruvian hospital that dates back to the 16th century, when the country first became part of the Spanish empire, Your Content has learned.

    The remains of 42 humans were found in the premises of Hospital Real de San Andres in the city of Lima, Peru.

    - Advertisement -

    Dating back almost 500 years, the building is considered the oldest hospital in both Peru and South America.

    Most of the remains once belonged to men, some of whom several suffered with syphilis prior to their death,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.