Tuesday, May 31, 2022
    Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy slams White House for failing to come up with an ‘intellectually honest’ plan to tackle inflation after blaming Putin for price hikes and says ‘it’s not time for political games’
    A centrist Democrat slammed the White House for failing to put forward an ‘intellectually honest’ plan to tackle spiraling inflation in comments published Tuesday, adding to President Joe Biden’s economic and political woes, Your Content has learned.

    A centrist Democrat said she was frustrated by White House stance on inflation.

    Rep. Stephanie Murphy slammed officials for failing to come up with an ‘intellectually honest’ plan to tackle spiraling inflation.

    The White House first said inflation was ‘transitory’ now it blames Putin.

    ‘It’s not the time for finding bogeymen.

    President Biden will meet Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell later today,‘according to NewsFeeds.

