Tuesday, May 31, 2022
    Hurricane Agatha could cause FLASH FLOODING across Mexico and dump first tropical storm of year on Florida after record-breaking 105mph winds
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The strongest hurricane to ever strike Mexico’s Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, weakened into a tropical storm but could become the first of the Atlantic hurricane season and slam Florida by the weekend, Your Content has learned.

    Hurricane Agatha weakened to a tropical storm as it continued to move across southern Mexico.

    The category 2 storm was the strongest in May to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast since record keeping started in 1949.

    Agatha’s remnants could re-form in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean and become the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

    If it becomes a hurricane, it will be named Alex, the first name in the Atlantic hurricane list.

    The storm could possible reach Central and South Florida by the weekend,‘according to CBS News.

