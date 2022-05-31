Hurricane Agatha could cause FLASH FLOODING across Mexico and dump first tropical storm of year on Florida after record-breaking 105mph winds

The strongest hurricane to ever strike Mexico’s Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, weakened into a tropical storm but could become the first of the Atlantic hurricane season and slam Florida by the weekend, Your Content has learned.

Hurricane Agatha weakened to a tropical storm as it continued to move across southern Mexico.

- Advertisement -

The category 2 storm was the strongest in May to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast since record keeping started in 1949.

Agatha’s remnants could re-form in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean and become the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

If it becomes a hurricane, it will be named Alex, the first name in the Atlantic hurricane list.

The storm could possible reach Central and South Florida by the weekend,‘according to CBS News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]