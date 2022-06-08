Six members of Haitian Special Olympics soccer team are reported MISSING in Florida: Cops don’t suspect foul play but launch urgent search while asking public for information

Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer team have gone missing while competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida, Your Content has learned.

Foul play is not suspected but an urgent search is underway.

The players were in the area to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games.

They had turned in their hotel room keys and had left their belongings behind.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with info to call authorities,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

