Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
More

    Six members of Haitian Special Olympics soccer team are reported MISSING in Florida: Cops don’t suspect foul play but launch urgent search while asking public for information
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Six members of the Haitian Special Olympics soccer team have gone missing while competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida, Your Content has learned.

    Six members of a Haitian soccer team are missing in Florida.

    - Advertisement -

    Foul play is not suspected but an urgent search is underway.

    The players were in the area to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games.

    They had turned in their hotel room keys and had left their belongings behind.

    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with info to call authorities,‘according to FLIPBOARD.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.