Comedian Nick Nemeroff’s family announces his shock death as tributes pour in for the 32-year-old who ‘lived his life doing what he loved’

Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff has passed away at the age of 32, his family announced on social media Monday, Your Content has learned.

A statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram and Twitter accounts revealed the news.

His family called him ‘both a “comic’s comic” and a hit with crowds’

Nemeroff had made appearances on Conan and Just for Laughs in his career.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

A number of colleagues paid memorial to Nemeroff in the wake of the sad news,‘according to The New York Post.

