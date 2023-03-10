Eight-year-old US girl missing since 2018 when she was kidnapped by her mom from a Washington shopping mall is found safe and well in Mexico and returned to America

An eight-year-old girl who had been missing since 2018 when she was kidnapped from a Washington shopping mall has been found safe and well in Mexico and returned to the US, Your Content has learned.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was kidnapped by her mother on October 25, 2018.

She was found by Mexican authorities in February in the state of Michoacán,‘according to ABC7.

