Friday, March 10, 2023
    Terrifying moment gigantic alligator BENDS newly-installed metal fence at Florida golf club, then climbs through it
    Video camera caught a terrifying moment as a huge alligator simply tore through a newly-installed metal fence at a Florida golf club, Your Content has learned.

    The gator easily breaks through to the other side of the aluminum fence.

    The video has gone viral, with over a million views on Facebook alone.

    Three people have been killed by the reptiles in the past eight months in Florida,‘according to New York Post.

