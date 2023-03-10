Terrifying moment gigantic alligator BENDS newly-installed metal fence at Florida golf club, then climbs through it

Video camera caught a terrifying moment as a huge alligator simply tore through a newly-installed metal fence at a Florida golf club, Your Content has learned.

The gator easily breaks through to the other side of the aluminum fence.

The video has gone viral, with over a million views on Facebook alone.

Three people have been killed by the reptiles in the past eight months in Florida,‘according to New York Post.

