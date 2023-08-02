Grieving Mother Runs for Congress to Fight Drug Crisis.

Citrus Heights, CA– Christine Bish has announced her candidacy for California’s 6th Congressional District in a heartfelt video, Your Content has learned.

With nearly 40 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Sacramento County, Bish aims to use her personal experience with the drug crisis to address pressing issues in the community. Having tragically lost her daughter to the drug epidemic, she is determined to find real solutions and prevent other families from enduring the same heartbreak.

Christine Bish, an experienced leader with a long history of service to Sacramento County, has witnessed the devastating impact of the drug epidemic on families throughout the region and the nation. Her personal journey has strengthened her resolve to combat the crisis and its causes effectively.

Bish firmly believes that the border crisis and associated policies have exacerbated the drug epidemic. The unrestricted flow of dangerous substances like fentanyl across the border not only endangers communities but also worsens the struggles of those battling addiction.

In her own words, Christine Bish stated, “Through the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter, I have found the resolve to stand up and make a difference. Our community needs effective leadership, policies, and resources to tackle the drug crisis head-on. I am determined to work tirelessly towards securing our borders and combating the drug epidemic, crime, and rising inflation that is crippling working families in our district.”

The campaign team acknowledges that Christine Bish’s personal story and dedication will resonate with constituents who have experienced similar losses or have been affected by the ongoing drug crisis, homelessness, and crime. The focus of her campaign is on strengthening border security and developing comprehensive strategies to tackle the drug epidemic and other critical issues faced by the country.

As Christine Bish launches her congressional campaign, her determination to bring effective leadership and solutions to the drug crisis and related problems shines through. Her candidacy offers an opportunity for the community to address pressing issues with a leader who has experienced the heartbreak of the drug epidemic firsthand. The campaign is poised to work together with the constituents to strengthen border security and tackle the drug crisis and its associated challenges.

Watch Christine’s announcement video here.