Philly's Carjack Crisis: Delivery Guy's Daring Defiance.

On July 31, 2023, at approximately 8:25 pm, a package delivery incident turned into an attempted carjacking on the 800 block of Perkiomen Street, Your Content has learned.

Three unidentified black males approached the complainant, with one of them brandishing a handgun. However, after the complainant refused their demands, the suspects fled the scene on foot without taking anything.

The Central Detective Division of Philadelphia is actively seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the individuals involved in this incident. A video clip capturing the suspects has been released to aid in their identification.

The Central Detective Division is urging anyone “If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately,” warns the Philadelphia Police Department. They further urge the public, “To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).”