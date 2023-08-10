Saturday, August 12, 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2023
TERRORISM

Philly’s Carjack Crisis: Delivery Guy’s Daring Defiance

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: Less Than 1 Minutes
Modified
Philly's Carjack Crisis: Delivery Guy's Daring Defiance.
Photo: Inquirer/ Philadelphia Police

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

On July 31, 2023, at approximately 8:25 pm, a package delivery incident turned into an attempted carjacking on the 800 block of Perkiomen Street, Your Content has learned.

Three unidentified black males approached the complainant, with one of them brandishing a handgun. However, after the complainant refused their demands, the suspects fled the scene on foot without taking anything.

The Central Detective Division of Philadelphia is actively seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the individuals involved in this incident. A video clip capturing the suspects has been released to aid in their identification.

The Central Detective Division is urging anyone “If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately,” warns the Philadelphia Police Department. They further urge the public, “To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).”

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Blast Aftermath!

Boomtown: Plum’s Shocking Wake-Up Call

A devastating home explosion occurred in Plum, Pennsylvania, leading to multiple reported victims.
Best Buy Blunder!

Best Buy’s Buzz: Marketing Masterstroke or Major Misstep

A photograph from a Best Buy store in Downingtown, Pennsylvania has ignited a debate on social media.
Jailhouse Shock!

From Billionaire to Behind Bars: Bankman-Fried’s Diary Disaster

In a recent development, Sam Bankman-Fried, a notable figure, has been ordered to jail pending trial.
Biden Bombshell!

Hunter’s Timeline: Now Featuring David Weiss

In a recent development, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General under President Biden's administration, has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation involving Hunter Biden.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.