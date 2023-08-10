Your Content Investigation: Seeking NJ Victims of the Stefan Brothers’ Memorial Scams

This Public Service Announcement is Published by Your Content, Serving Over 15 Million Monthly Readers

NEW JERSEY—In a continued effort to unveil the depth of a vast memorial scam operation, Your Content is actively seeking assistance from the public in locating additional victims of the notorious Stefan brothers. Over a period of four years, our investigative team has uncovered the brothers’ fraudulent activities, which span across Pennsylvania and have recently seeped into New Jersey.

Gregory Stefan Jr. via Chester County Office of the District Attorney

Gregory J. Stefan Sr., Gregory J. Stefan Jr., and Gerard Stefan, under their enterprise 1843 LLC, have allegedly preyed on over 750 grief-stricken families. Taking advantage of their vulnerable state, they promised memorials for their dearly departed only to take the money and vanish, leaving the families without the headstones they had paid for.

If you believe you have been affected or have pertinent details, please contact AtNight Media immediately. Reach out any time at our national news center by calling 833-336-8013 or emailing [email protected].

From legal documents released on May 13, 2022, and August 12, 2021, the Attorney General’s office has repeatedly taken action against the Stefan family. Initially, the elder Stefan faced legal repercussions in 2015 for malpractices tied to Lifestone by Stefan, LLC, and Stefan Memorials, Inc. The subsequent lawsuit shed light on the Stefan brothers’ continuation of the scam, deceitfully promising services and falsely claiming affiliations with reputable cemeteries.

As of 2021, the Stefan brothers owned and operated these 13 memorial businesses. (📸: Your Content Illustration)

Given the vastness and the potential for the scam to continue evolving, Your Content is calling upon its vast readership and the general public to come forward. Anyone suspecting they might have fallen victim or have relevant information regarding the Stefan brothers’ operations is encouraged to reach out. Our primary objective is to ensure no more families suffer at the hands of such unscrupulous dealers and to bring them to justice.

How to Contact and Protect Yourself:

A spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police emphasized the importance of initially reporting incidents to local authorities in an email to Your Content.

They outlined that if a crime transpired in an area where the State Police function as the primary law enforcement, then the immediate course of action should be to approach the specific NJSP station.

“The starting point would be with the local police department. In the event that the crime occurred in a town in which the State Police are the primary PD then the starting point would be with that particular NJSP station.”

Residents from Pennsylvania and New Jersey should stay on alert for other business aliases used by the Defendants, including: Colonial Memorials, Stefan Memorial Group, The Memorial Company, Gallagher Memorials, Alessi Memorials, 1843 Memorials/Cartledge, and 1843 New Britain/Quakertown Memorials.

By disseminating this information, Your Content hopes to safeguard potential victims and fortify efforts to hold the Stefan brothers accountable. We encourage readers to share this investigation widely to protect and inform communities across both states.