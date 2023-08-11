Saturday, August 12, 2023
Hunter's Timeline: Now Featuring David Weiss

Hunter's Timeline- Now Featuring David Weiss.
Photo: The Wall Street Journal/ The Telegraph

In a recent development, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General under President Biden’s administration, has appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation involving Hunter Biden, Your Content has learned.

The Hunter Biden investigation has been a topic of significant interest and debate in recent times. The appointment of a special counsel indicates the seriousness with which the administration is approaching the matter and ensures an independent review of the case.

The official announcement was made through a press conference “Biden AG Merrick Garland appoints U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.”

The official announcement quickly gained traction. This reflects the public’s keen interest in the ongoing investigation and its potential implications.

The appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel marks a significant step in the Hunter Biden investigation.

As the case progresses, many will be closely watching for updates and outcomes, with questions about the implications for the Biden administration and the broader political landscape.

