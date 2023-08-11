Saturday, August 12, 2023
NEWS FLASH

Judge Rules Trump ‘Forbidden’ from Having Phone While Reviewing Sensitive Material

By Your Content Staff

District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Friday that former President Donald Trump will be forbidden from having a phone, copy machine, or anything else that could create a copy of the sensitive materials while he’s reviewing them, Your Content is learning.

Defense counsel will have to review Trump’s notes to make sure he’s not copying witness’ personal info.

During a pivotal hearing in Washington, DC on Friday, Judge Chutkan indicated her intention to set stringent guidelines concerning the treatment of confidential evidence in Donald Trump’s alleged 2020 election interference case, possibly influencing the trajectory of the upcoming trial.

While recognizing Trump’s First Amendment rights, Chutkan noted, “Mr. Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech, but that right is not absolute. In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules.”

This session was Chutkan’s initial hearing on the subject. She has been notable for her prompt and straightforward responses in the case’s record, addressing disagreements between involved parties over timelines. As an Obama-nominated judge with a background as a public defender, Chutkan has presided over multiple cases related to the events of January 6, 2021, voicing her concerns about the Capitol breach’s repercussions on the nation’s democratic system.

After Trump refuted the four criminal charges linked to his endeavors to challenge the 2020 election outcome last week, Chutkan advised him against potential witness coercion. She highlighted, “Whether or not Trump’s public statements are covered by the protective order that’s issued, if they result in the intimidation of a witness or the obstruction of justice, I will be scrutinizing them very carefully.”

Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, responded, “President Trump will scrupulously abide by his conditions of release.”

Conforming to suggestions from the prosecution, Chutkan enforced restrictions preventing Trump from revealing details from investigation transcripts and recordings, which includes interviews with witnesses conducted outside the scope of the grand jury.

Chutkan’s management of this case may offer a different perspective compared to US District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida, a Trump nominee. Cannon has been more deliberate in her handling of a separate case concerning Trump and classified documents. Her actions have previously come under the microscope due to perceptions of preferential treatment towards the former president in another legal matter challenging aspects of a Justice Department probe.

Information in this article is based on initial reports and is subject to change as more details emerge. While we strive for accuracy, breaking news situations evolve rapidly, and some details reported may later be updated or corrected.

When Your Content releases a news flash, it signifies an unfolding event that demands immediate public attention. As the situation develops, if it merits broader coverage, we transition the story from a News Flash to Breaking News, and eventually, to its relevant category.

A news flash is a journalistic tool used to convey urgent and breaking events. The term itself underscores the urgency, suggesting that reporters are ready to "flash" or interrupt regular programming to bring you the latest. However, given the rapid nature of such news, details can evolve or change.

