Debris Falls on West 129th, Manhattan

Authorities in Manhattan are currently addressing an incident of falling debris in New York, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, sometime shortly after 2 p.m., police were alerted to a situation on the 1200 block of West 129th Street in Manhattan, New York.

Initial reports from police dispatch communications reveal that rescue teams have been mobilized due to segments of stucco detaching from the rear of a specific building.

As of now, there’s no information on any injuries or potential casualties.

Local authorities have not yet released statements regarding the ongoing situation or any necessary precautions for nearby residents.

This is an ongoing breaking news event. Further updates will follow soon.