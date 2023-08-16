Friday, August 18, 2023
NEWS FLASH

High-Rise Fire Erupts in Manhattan Residential Building

By Your Content Staff
HD Your Content Breaking News

Authorities in Manhattan are responding to reports of a residential high-rise fire in New York, Your Content is learning.

Police responded to the incident on the 2900 block of Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan, New York, sometime shortly after 9 p.m. tonight.

According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, there is a fire in a high-rise multiple dwelling.

Firefighters are currently on the scene working to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of the residents.

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and further details are awaited.

__ This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

