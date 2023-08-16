Kings County Police Pursue Light Blue Nissan on Belt Parkway

Authorities in Kings County have been alerted to a chase incident in New York, as we’ve come to understand, Your Content is learning.

Earlier today, just after noon, officers were called to a situation on the Belt Parkway Westbound near Pennsylvania Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

Initial reports from police communications indicate that a light blue Nissan bearing Pennsylvania license plates evaded a routine car stop.

Currently, there’s an active 10-85 alert, which is a standard code for backup assistance, in connection to the chase of this vehicle.

Details about why the car was initially stopped or information about its occupants remain scarce at the moment.

Stay tuned as this breaking news story unfolds. We’ll bring updates as they come in.