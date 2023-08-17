Hazmat Responds to Oil Leak in Oceanside

Authorities in Nassau County are responding to reports of a hazardous material situation in Oceanside, New York, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary details, fire departments responded to an incident at a residence on the 3400 block of Fairway Road sometime shortly after 6 p.m. tonight.

Upon arrival, they found a 250-gallon oil tank in the basement of the house leaking, with approximately 20-30 gallons already spilled on the floor. County Hazmat was immediately requested.

Shortly after, command advised that the leak had been stopped and Nassau County Hazmat is en route to address the situation.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.