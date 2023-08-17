Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Featured

Hunter Biden Cheats Justice: United States Attorney Drops Tax Charge

By Your Content Staff

»

Published

»

Reading time: Less Than 1 Minutes
Modified
Hunter Biden Cheats Justice: United States Attorney Drops Tax Charge

Sign up with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or email us.

The decision came after the United States expressed its intention to voluntarily dismiss the information associated with the case.

The United States District Court for the District of Delaware dismissed charges filed against Hunter Biden. The decision came after the United States expressed its intention to voluntarily dismiss the information associated with the case, Your Content is learning.

The decision comes on the heels of complications surrounding a plea deal that was later deemed void.

Robert Hunter Biden, better known as Hunter Biden, had been facing legal scrutiny for several years. The U.S. had earlier conveyed its position that Delaware was not the appropriate venue for the alleged offenses connected to this case.

“The United States has moved ‘to voluntarily dismiss the information filed in the above-captioned matter without prejudice so that the United States can bring tax charges in a district where venue lies’.” An excerpt from the official court document reads.

To sum it up, while the charges against Robert Hunter Biden in the District of Delaware have been conclusively dismissed, the broader question remains. According to the filing, the U.S. is reportedly looking to see if the it will elect to bring forth tax charges in another district where the venue aligns appropriately.

- Advertisement -

Developing now—details to follow.

Your Content is a publication centered around breaking news, trends, and true crime investigations. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Murder Manhunt!

Clifton Heights Police on the Hunt for Homicide Suspect

The Clifton Heights Borough Police Department has issued an alert for Birchett Lamont King, born March 4, 1998, in relation to a homicide that transpired on August 17, 2023, around 4:42 pm within Clifton Heights Borough.
Dramatic Capture!

Police Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody Following Standoff

After a grueling six-hour standoff, Terran Green, the suspect believed to have shot four police officers within the last 24 hours, has been taken into custody.
MILEY VS SELENA?

Pop Icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus to Drop New Singles Next Week

The pop world is abuzz with excitement as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus both announced their respective single releases for August 25.
Twitter Twist!

Musk Hints at Major Twitter Update: Blocked Feature Could See Changes

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, recently hinted at a potential change to Twitter's 'Block' feature.

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content, published by Original Media Group Corporation, is an educational not-for-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.