Hunter Biden Cheats Justice: United States Attorney Drops Tax Charge

The United States District Court for the District of Delaware dismissed charges filed against Hunter Biden. The decision came after the United States expressed its intention to voluntarily dismiss the information associated with the case, Your Content is learning.

The decision comes on the heels of complications surrounding a plea deal that was later deemed void.

Robert Hunter Biden, better known as Hunter Biden, had been facing legal scrutiny for several years. The U.S. had earlier conveyed its position that Delaware was not the appropriate venue for the alleged offenses connected to this case.

“The United States has moved ‘to voluntarily dismiss the information filed in the above-captioned matter without prejudice so that the United States can bring tax charges in a district where venue lies’.” An excerpt from the official court document reads.

To sum it up, while the charges against Robert Hunter Biden in the District of Delaware have been conclusively dismissed, the broader question remains. According to the filing, the U.S. is reportedly looking to see if the it will elect to bring forth tax charges in another district where the venue aligns appropriately.

Developing now—details to follow.