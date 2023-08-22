Authorities in Montgomery County are responding to reports of a bomb threat in Potomac, Maryland, Your Content is learning.

Update 1:00 p.m.: Roughly sixty minutes afterward, authorities indicated a connection between the bomb threat and a swatting episode on Aug. 18 at Montgomery Mall. “Swatting” refers to the act of misleadingly summoning emergency responders to an individual’s residence as a prank or harassment.

Bullis School stands as a private day school catering to students from kindergarten to 12th grade, situated at 10601 Falls Road in Potomac.

Initial Report: According to preliminary details from police dispatch communications, officers responded to the scene of a bomb threat shortly after 12 p.m. today on the 10600 block of Falls Road.

Upon arrival, police confirmed that Bullis School had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is currently on the scene investigating the threat.

As of now, there are no further details on the origin of the threat or if any suspicious devices have been located.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.