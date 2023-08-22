Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Philadelphia Before Fleeing Scene

Reports are emerging from Philadelphia regarding a hit-and-run accident that left one pedestrian dead, Your Content is learning.
Update 12:44 a.m.: The Philadelphia Police Department is currently searching for two Dodge Chargers and at least four juvenile black males.
Initial Report: Based on initial information from police dispatch communications, law enforcement arrived at the junction of Aramingo Avenue and Castor Avenue shortly after midnight.
At the scene, authorities confirmed the demise of the pedestrian involved. Witnesses described the vehicle as fleeing quickly from the scene post-accident.
The ongoing search focuses on a Dodge Charger believed to be carrying four passengers, last spotted heading north on Interstate 95. No suspects have been apprehended as of now.
Stay tuned for further updates on this unfolding news.
