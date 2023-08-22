Scooter Braun Will ‘No Longer Manage’ Himself Amid Controversy

Scooter Braun is facing a significant shakeup in his roster of celebrity clients. Pop stars Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have reportedly chosen to end their professional relationships with him, their respective representatives confirmed with Your Content.

The departures sparked online trends, with jokes and memes suggesting that even fictional characters like Annabelle from The Conjuring Universe, Peppa Pig, and Lydia Tár from Tár have “fired” Braun.

Amidst the flurry of reports about the two singers parting ways with him, Scooter Braun took a moment to humorously address the situation.

In a light-hearted response to the speculations and memes circulating online while maintaining a sense of humor amidst the challenges—Braun quipped: “Breaking news: I’m no longer managing myself.”

Your Content recently verified that Ariana Grande, 30, has ended her decade-long association with Braun as her music manager.

In a similar vein, Demi Lovato, 31, is said to be scouting for a new management team after joining Braun’s clientele in 2019. Sources close to the situation conveyed that Lovato and Braun reached a consensual and cordial agreement to part ways.

Braun presently holds the position of CEO at Hybe America, the American subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. Previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, Hybe Corporation is famed for overseeing the careers of K-pop giants like BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

Back in 2019, Braun faced significant backlash when he secured Taylor Swift’s master tracks through a commercial transaction with Scott Borchetta. Borchetta was the prior owner of Swift’s erstwhile record label, Big Machine.

“I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, the clubs, then arenas, then stadiums,” Swift, 33, wrote via Tumblr at the time. “Never in my worst nightmare did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”