Police in New Jersey Probe Multiple Shootings in Passaic County

Law enforcement in Passaic County is currently investigating a series of shootings that occurred in Paterson, New Jersey, earlier today, Your Content is learning.
Update 5:07 p.m.: Two individuals were involved in the incident, and one of them was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).
Initial Report: Initial information from police dispatch reveals that officers were called to the scene on the 100 block of Putnam Street shortly after 3 p.m. At nearly the same time, a walk-in victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, requiring immediate CPR.
Shortly after, police confirmed that two additional victims were admitted to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. It remains unclear whether these two cases are connected to the initial CPR incident.
Authorities have also disclosed they are searching for a black Mercedes and a grey Mercedes. These vehicles were seen leaving St. Joseph’s shortly after depositing one of the victims and are now part of the active investigation.
As of now, the condition of the victims is unknown, and no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not recovered any weapons in relation to this incident.
This is an ongoing news development and will be updated as more information becomes available.
